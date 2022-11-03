JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.
News4JAX is working to learn more information about this arrest.
#JSO has #arrested 29yo Mose Durham for #muder & possession of a firearm by a #convictedfelon for the murder of a 35yo female who was shot in the 1600 block of Melson Avenue on Sept. 25th#jaxsheriff pic.twitter.com/muKclosvyO— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 3, 2022