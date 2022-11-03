77º

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Duval County, Jacksonville, Crime, Murder arrest
29-year-old Mose Durham

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and Allendale area.

News4JAX is working to learn more information about this arrest.

