St. Johns County doctor charged with illegally distributing drugs for favors now accused of sexual assault

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – New allegations are coming out against a St. Augustine doctor who was recently indicted on federal charges of illegally distributing medication in exchange for sexual favors.

Dr. Scott Hollington is now under investigation after being accused of sexual assault, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

News4JAX learned that a young woman, who we are not identifying for safety purposes, went to authorities about being sexually assaulted by Hollington at Sawgrass Health in St. Augustine.

The woman said she went to the doctor back on Oct. 22 as a new patient who recently moved from Gainesville to get a prescription for Adderall -- a medication she has taken all her life due to a pre-existing condition.

“I’ve been having these seizures, and they cause me to have severe anxiety,” the woman said.

RELATED: St. Johns County doctor accused of illegally distributing prescriptions in exchange for sexual favors

She said a nurse who was in the building when she arrived had left, so it was just her and Hollington in the same room to discuss her need for the prescription.

“We began talking a little bit, and he said, ‘why don’t you come and sit on my side?’ I thought it was strange, but I said, okay. I kept my distance and sat on his side and that’s when he began to caress my leg,” the woman told News4JAX.

She said she scooted away from the doctor and then the conversation shifted to the topic of her having scoliosis, which is a deformity of the spine. She said that prompted Hollington to ask to see her back.

“I lifted my jacket a bit to show him, and he said, ‘No, take it all the way off.’ I said, okay because I was going to the gym. I already had a sports bra on underneath. He said to take that off. I said no then he started to do it for me,” the woman said.

Then, according to the woman, Hollington started to kiss and sexually assault her.

“I immediately said stop. Stop right now. I have a fiancé. Please stop,” the woman said.

As she was leaving, she said she noticed a small camera in the corner of the room that was pointed in her direction.

The woman said the camera looked almost identical to the small cameras located at the front door of Hollington’s home, which she saw in the video of News4JAX speaking to the doctor at his doorway.

“Immediately, I knew this was not the first time,” she said.

The woman said she left the building and told her boyfriend who was waiting in the car in the parking lot about what happened. That’s when she said her boyfriend confronted the doctor.

“I was ducking down in the car, and I was crying. I felt really violated,” she said.

After the incident, the woman said Hollington sent her an apology text message. She said she has those messages saved as evidence for the investigators.

The detective is concerned that there may be more victims who are afraid to say something and is asking who could have been sexually assaulted by Hollington to come forward.