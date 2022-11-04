Hanna’s Hope House collecting coats for homeless

Hannah Hall, 12, is collecting coats and new masks at All People International Church this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A non-profit group created from scratch by a Jacksonville teenager will begin its annual coat collection drive to benefit the city’s less fortunate this winter.

This is the third year Hannah’s Hope House will be collecting new and gently used coats and jackets for men, women, boys and girls. They will hold a collection event every Saturday in November from 10 a.m until 10 p.m. at All People International Church at 1993 W. Edgewood Ave.

Hannah Hall was recently honored for her efforts as a finalist for the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards, hosted by Graham Media Group, WJXT-Channel 4 and WCWJ 17 and presented by The Porter Firm.

Hannah’s Hope House has dedicated volunteers who pack and deliver care packages filled with necessities. They offer food, personal care products, and other social services to people who are homeless or in need.

Hannah Hall, 12, organized the coat and mask drive in 2020. (WJXT)

In two years, Hannah’s Hope House has collected and donated over 700 coats, socks, and other essentials. Its most recent event partnered with Dedicated Seniors Medical Center, Wellness on Wheels, and other organizations to administer vaccines, medical assistance, and other local human resources and services.

Hannah’s Hope House recently launched an adopt a school program that assists local students and their families who are experiencing homelessness with essentials and resources to aid in transitioning to stability free of discrimination.