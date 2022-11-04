Man who murdered ex-girlfriend in 2017 double shooting being sued by her family

Chad Absher shot his then-girlfriend Christina Ashlee Rucker and her sister, Lisa, before taking police on a two-day manhunt in 2017.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was found guilty of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and severely injuring her sister in 2017 could be back in court for a lawsuit.

Chad Absher, 37, was on trial for murder in the death of Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, 30. He was also accused of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of her sister Lisa Rucker, 28, at a condo on San Juan Avenue.

Absher insisted he was not trying to kill his girlfriend Christina Ashlee Rucker and her sister, Lisa, but a jury thought otherwise — finding him guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder on Thursday.

Now, the Rucker family is suing Absher for negligence.

Related: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in 2017 double shooting found guilty of first-degree murder

According to a complaint filed at the Duval County Courthouse, Roger Rucker, the estate for the deceased, Christina Rucker, and her sister, Lisa, are suing Chad Absher, the condo association where the shooting happened, and VECTOR, the security company for the property.

The Rucker family is asking for damages in excess of $15,000.

The complaint alleges on October 31, 2017 — when the shooting happened — the surveillance and premises access system was non-operational and states that’s why Absher was able to get access to the property to kill his girlfriend.

The complaint also claimed — among other things — one count of wrongful death against Absher for taking Christina Ashley’s life.

There are seven counts total: Two counts of negligence, three counts of wrongful death, one count of emotional distress and one count of battery.

According to court records, the Rucker family accepted a proposal for settlement with the condo association and Vector security, both in 2021.

A final summary judgment was filed in March of 2022. The next hearing is scheduled for January 30, 2023.