Second woman comes forward against St. Johns County doctor accused of sexual assault, inappropriate behavior

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Another woman has come forward with allegations of inappropriate touching by a recently indicted St. Johns County doctor currently under criminal investigation for a sexual assault incident.

Dr. Scott Hollington was indicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing prescription medicine in exchange for sexual favors. An additional investigation was opened after one of his patients reported being sexually assaulted at his medical office Sawgrass Health in St. Augustine, which is now permanently closed.

Saxon Broadwell is the second woman to speak out against the doctor and is working with the federal and local investigators who are continuing to build their case against Hollington.

Broadwell said that while she was not sexually assaulted by Hollington, she was inappropriately touched inside his office.

“He said, ‘Come on over. Come sit with me.’ I’m like, okay,” Broadwell said. “He scooted over closer to me and put his hand on my leg. I’m thinking, ‘What on Earth is going on here?’ This is not right at all, and he kept his hand on my leg and was massaging my leg. I wanted to get out of there as soon as I could.”

Broadwell’s accusations come just a day after News4JAX spoke to another woman who described her inappropriate in-office experience with Hollington.

Neither woman who has accused Hollington of inappropriate behavior or sexual assault visited the doctor for a physical examination. Both alleged victims said they have a documented history of suffering from anxiety and came to the doctor to receive an Adderall prescription.

Broadwell said once she received her prescription, she never had a reason to go back to see the doctor.

Broadwell felt compelled to speak out after she saw the other woman’s story, and she believes by sharing hers, other potential women who could be sitting silent might feel motivated to speak up.

“It’s just a matter of time. When they see this. That’s why I am doing this, and I don’t want my face blurred because they need to not be afraid to come out and say something,” Broadwell said.

Any women with similar complaints against Hollington are strongly urged to immediately contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.