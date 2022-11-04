Watch 2022 Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade on News4JAX+

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Join the City of Jacksonville as it honors our veterans and active-duty military.

The 2022 Jacksonville Veterans Day parade is a patriotic spectacle featuring grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and more!

The parade will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11:01 a.m. and you can watch every second LIVE by going to the News4JAX+ stream on News4JAX.com or by downloading the News4JAX+ app on a streaming device.

Veterans saluting at the annual Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade

“As a city that is enriched with military roots, we are honored to host this annual parade to show our support and gratitude for those actively serving and those who have served,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “We are proud of and deeply grateful for our military members and their families.”

The parade will feature Mayor Lenny Curry, Grand Marshal Major General Douglas Burnett of the U.S. Air Force and two of Jacksonville’s oldest veterans: Joy Casino of the U.S. Navy at age 99 and Roxwell Robinson, Sr. of the U.S. Navy Reserve at age 99. In addition, the parade will include senior military officials, active duty and retired military units, veteran groups, local school groups, decorative floats and more.

The 2022 parade route will begin in front of the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and continue on Water Street to Independent Drive. The parade will continue on Independent Drive to Newnan Street where the parade will head north to Bay Street. The route continues east on Bay Street and concludes at Catherine Street (see map below).

The route has a soft, rolling closure, and will be managed by JSO at each intersection. Closure may end earlier as the end of the parade and street sweepers pass. Full closures:

5:00 a.m.: Close Main Street Bridge ramp to Independent Drive

7:00 a.m.: Close both eastbound lanes of Water Street between Lee Street & Jefferson Street

7:30 a.m.: E. Bay Street closed from Liberty Street through Shipyards

10:45 a.m.: Eastbound Bay Street closed from Ocean Street to Newnan Street

10:45 a.m.: Rolling Closure start at Water Street & Jefferson Street

For more information, visit www.JaxVeteransDayParade.com.