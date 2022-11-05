70º

1 dead in crash at intersection of Southside, Beach boulevards, FHP says

Staff, News4JAX

Crash scene picture (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person is dead Friday night after a traffic incident closed down the northbound lanes of Southside Boulevard and the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol’s website reports.

According to FHP, the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

According to a News4JAX photographer, at least three vehicles including a motorcyclist were involved in the crash.

No further details have been released regarding what caused the crash. News4JAX will update the story as information is provided.

