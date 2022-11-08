🗳️ Polls have closed in Florida & Georgia. Watch as midterm election results roll in

The polls in Northeast Florida have closed in the midterm election. Now, the results are trickling in.

Some of the biggest races we’re watching include, of course, the Florida governor’s race between Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis:

The sheriff’s race in Duval County between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters:

And the race for Senate in Florida between Marco Rubio and Val Demings:

