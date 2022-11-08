63º

🗳️ Polls have closed in Florida & Georgia. Watch as midterm election results roll in

Races for Florida governor, Senate and sheriff of Duval County among those being closely watched

Nick Jones, Senior producer

The polls in Northeast Florida have closed in the midterm election. Now, the results are trickling in.

WATCH LIVE: 2022 midterm election special coverage

Some of the biggest races we’re watching include, of course, the Florida governor’s race between Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis:

RELATED: County-by-county: Breakdown of votes in race for Florida governor

Governor - Florida

Candidate

Votes

%

Ron DeSantis*(R)
4,607,59759%
Charlie Crist(D)
3,100,60340%
*Incumbent
98.2% of Precincts Reporting

(5,610 / 5,712)

The sheriff’s race in Duval County between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters:

Jacksonville Sheriff - Special Election

Candidate

Votes

%

T.K. Waters(R)
178,94855%
Lakesha Burton(D)
144,44445%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(186 / 186)

And the race for Senate in Florida between Marco Rubio and Val Demings:

RELATED: County-by-county: Breakdown of votes in Florida’s race for US Senate

U.S. Senate - Florida

Candidate

Votes

%

Marco Rubio*(R)
4,468,46858%
Val Demings(D)
3,195,51341%
*Incumbent
98.2% of Precincts Reporting

(5,610 / 5,712)

Clicking the links below will take you to all of our results pages. Return often to see who is winning each race.

Florida 2022 general election (statewide)

Florida 2022 general election (at county levels)

Georgia 2022 general election

