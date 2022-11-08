🗳️ Polls have closed in Florida & Georgia. Watch as midterm election results roll in

The polls in Northeast Florida have closed in the midterm election. Now, the results are trickling in.
WATCH LIVE: 2022 midterm election special coverage
Some of the biggest races we’re watching include, of course, the Florida governor’s race between Charlie Crist and Ron DeSantis:
RELATED: County-by-county: Breakdown of votes in race for Florida governor
Votes
%
Ron DeSantis*(R)
Charlie Crist(D)
(5,610 / 5,712)
The sheriff’s race in Duval County between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters:
Votes
%
T.K. Waters(R)
Lakesha Burton(D)
(186 / 186)
And the race for Senate in Florida between Marco Rubio and Val Demings:
RELATED: County-by-county: Breakdown of votes in Florida’s race for US Senate
Votes
%
Marco Rubio*(R)
Val Demings(D)
(5,610 / 5,712)
Clicking the links below will take you to all of our results pages. Return often to see who is winning each race.