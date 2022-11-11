Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole

What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week.

The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon.

The fair still plans to reopen at 3 p.m. Friday and anticipates a regular schedule on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates to the fair schedule: