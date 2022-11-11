Man facing possible death penalty after being convicted in girlfriend’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is facing a possible death penalty after being convicted in his girlfriend’s murder.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Eric Jackson shot and killed Nekechena Phillips, 27, when she returned home during the afternoon hours of Dec. 21, 2018. When he shot into the car and killed Phillips, the couple’s three children were in the car, but they were not hit, investigators said.

Phillips had filed for an injunction for protection the day prior.

Jackson was eventually indicted on one count of first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

The state attorney’s office filed a death penalty notice.

After repeated delays, the case went to trial this week. According to Duval County court records, Jackson, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted manslaughter.

The penalty phase begins Dec 1.