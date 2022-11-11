Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to a hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries. Detectives were working to canvass the neighborhood and identify potential witnesses.

Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities. There was no description of the shooter.