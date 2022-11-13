Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole

Sand pushed in to the streets by Hurricane Nicole in north Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore.

The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook.

The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a significant amount of sand into the streets, backyards and under homes.

On Friday, Flagler County submitted an initial damage assessment report to the state for $23.7 million, according to a news release from the county.

In another video, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews were seen working to complete repairs, which only took just a few days — a process that would normally take much longer to complete.

Flagler County EMA said the roadway was repaired and reopened Saturday. Crews placed over 600 truckloads of sand, which is nearly 11,000 cubic yards, to make repairs, according to FDOT.

The footage shows crews using the sand to build up the shoulders along A1A.

Parts of A1A took, what Flagler County Emergency Management called, a “serious beating.” Parts of the highway were washed out by storm surge, flooding and high winds.

Debris and sand were cleaned from 14 miles of A1A in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Crews are continuing to work in these areas to finish additional recovery efforts.

Drivers can visit FL511.com for updates on road closures and construction.