Flagler County estimates nearly $24M in damage due to Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County on Friday — a day after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast — submitted an initial damage assessment report to the state in the amount of $23.7 million, according to a news release from the county.

“We do this assessment as quickly as possible to help our residents get as much FEMA assistance as possible,” Property Appraiser Jay Gardner said in a prepared statement.

The county said FEMA may follow up to perform its own assessment. Of the $23.7 million, $13.3 million was recorded in Flagler Beach and $1.2 million in Beverly Beach. Damages in the unincorporated areas of the county make up the remaining $9.2 million.

Notably, the county said no homes in Flagler were destroyed. It said 299 were affected, while another 125 sustained minor damage and 20 had major damage. Approximately 218 homes were flooded. The county said these numbers will likely change.