Florida K-9 officers compete for ‘Top Dog’ during Sunday event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, K9 teams from across the state came to Jacksonville to see who really is “Top Dog.”

K9s United hosted its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex.

The competition will showcase the remarkable skills of police dogs to simulate situations they encounter in the field, including a timed obstacle course, vehicle bailouts, car window jumps, tunnel crawls, wall jumps and an apprehension obstacle.

Participating Florida K-9 teams included the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol’s Jacksonville, Orlando and Ocoee departments.

All proceeds from the event will go towards K9s United to help provide First Coast K-9 teams with the vital training, lifesaving equipment and crucial legislation they need to serve on the front lines.

Do you want to attend this event? Tickets are $5 for adults and children are free. They can be purchased at the gate.

Eventgoers can expect a day of fun including a rock-climbing wall, an inflatable obstacle course, K-9 photo opportunities, face painting, law enforcement static displays including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Mounted Unit, food trucks, beverages and more.

