62º

Local News

Man dead, another in custody after shooting near Deercreek

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Deadly Shooting, Deercreek, Jacksonville, Duval County
The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly shooting near Deercreek.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in a Deercreek home off Pine Street, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 2:40 a.m. to a person shot several times at the home located off Philips Highway.

The man, possibly in his mid-30s, may have been on the porch of the home when he was shot, Sgt. Chris Stephens, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said.

Officials said one man in his 40s has been detained and is being questioned. Police are working to find out how the two men knew each other and what led up to the shooting.

JSO is not looking for anyone else in this case.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter