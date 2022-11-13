Man dead, another in custody after shooting near Deercreek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in a Deercreek home off Pine Street, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police responded around 2:40 a.m. to a person shot several times at the home located off Philips Highway.

The man, possibly in his mid-30s, may have been on the porch of the home when he was shot, Sgt. Chris Stephens, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said.

Officials said one man in his 40s has been detained and is being questioned. Police are working to find out how the two men knew each other and what led up to the shooting.

JSO is not looking for anyone else in this case.