‘Stand-your-ground’ hearings begin in deadly St. Augustine shooting

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Attorneys for a man accused of manslaughter in the death of another man outside a bar in St. Augustine are trying to get the charge dropped.

There was a court hearing Monday for Luis Casado, 31, who is facing charges of manslaughter and carrying a firearm in a prohibited place. The shooting occurred in May 2021, and the incident was recorded on surveillance camera.

In November of 2021, a “stand-your-ground” petition was filed. In the document, Patrick Canan, Casado’s attorney, states that Amoia and another man “began to suddenly and in concert violently attack” Casado “for no apparent reason.”

Casado was seen talking with several of Amoia’s friends outside the bar, a conversation that the petition says “was of no real significance and certainly nothing threatening.” The petition says that “Amoia, drunk and leaning on the wall, suddenly became aggressive and insisted that Mr. Casado leave immediately,” even though Casado “did nothing to incite rudeness or violence.”

The petition says that before Casado had a chance to “make sense of Mr. Amoia’s bizarre request,” Amoia shoved him, then hit him in the face, knocking off his glasses, rendering Casado legally blind. It states the other man then punched Casado and Amoia followed that by hitting Casado four more times in the face when Casado “found himself forced up against a wall.”

The petition says that after Amoia hit Casado two more times, “he was afraid for his life and shot his firearm to prevent serious bodily injury or even death.”

On Monday, four witnesses went before the court — and the court was shown video from the moment Casado was arrested.

“He hit me four times. I shot him,” Casado says in the bodycam footage. “Self defense. It was self defense.”

Witness Allison Seanard was one of the four people who went before the court.

“I thought it was like horse play,” Seanard said. “I did see someone slap someone, it was like an open contact situation. but I did see someone from the group of boys. I saw a group of boys hit or made contact with the individual and he may have backed up. And then nothing else occurred and then there was a gun and chaos ensued.”

The court also heard from Michael Britton, who was a bartender at Dos Gatos in St, Augustine and witnessed the shooting. Britton recalled what he saw.

Attorney: “After the first shot went off, what did Adam do?”

Britton: “He grabbed his neck, turned around and ran away.”

Attorney: “And did the shooter keep shooting?”

Britton: “Yes.”

However, in cross examination, the defense said Casado didn’t threaten anyone before the shooting and that everyone was joking and mocking Casado as he remained calm.

The stand-your-ground petition points out the sequence took 15 seconds and was caught on surveillance video. Casado’s lawyer notes that his client has no prior criminal history, but that both Amoia and the other man do.

The petition also includes the toxicology report on Amoia’s body from the medical examiner. Amoia’s blood alcohol concertation level was .266, more than three times the legal limit for driving in Florida. The report found he also had hydrocodone and marijuana in his system.

The hearings are expected to last until Thursday. It’s unclear if Casado will take the stand.