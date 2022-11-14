Status conference set for January to discuss whether to postpone JEA execs’ trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Neither Aaron Zahn or Ryan Wannamaker — two former JEA executives — were in court Monday for a federal hearing. And their attorneys who were present did not wish to speak with News4JAX.

Zahn and Wannamaker have been charged with conspiracy and wire fraud for their role in the attempted sale of the utility in 2018. It’s been over eight months since we’ve seen Zahn in court, who in March pleaded guilty — the same for Wannamaker.

In a brief court hearing that lasted approximately 15 minutes, attorneys talked about the amount of evidence in the case. For example, 150,000 emails turned over by city attorneys. Both sides told the judge they are working well together.

What wasn’t really discussed in court was some of the motions attorneys have filed, such as one to dismiss the charges — and another from Wannemacher’s attorney, to split his case from Zahn’s.

No rulings have been made on any recent motions of significance. So far, prosecutors have responded to one of them, and they have until Dec. 3 to respond to all of them.

The judge agreed to hold another hearing on Jan. 10 to take up various motions, including whether they need to move the trial to a later date. The trial is set for May, but it will likely be moved — possibly to August.