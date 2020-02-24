Should city-owned JEA become nonprofit owned by customers?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The ongoing JEA saga continues Monday at a special City Council committee meeting to discuss the utility’s ownership plan.

The meeting is part of the investigation into the now-canceled process to sell the utility.

Part of the committee’s mission is to look at possible changes for the city-owned utility going forward.

One of those plans, “Scenario 3 -- The non-traditional utility response,” would convert JEA into a nonprofit owned and operated jointly by its customers as members. They would share profits and benefits. Many other electric co-ops operate in this way.

On Feb. 10, the committee approved a plan to send more than 80 public records requests to the utility.

Since then, three of the companies that expressed interest in buying JEA announced they’re suing the utility to block the release of specific details of their bids.

News4Jax will have crews at the special committee meeting, which starts at 8:30 a.m.