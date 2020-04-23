Federal subpoena issued for records linked to attempted sale of JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A federal grand jury has issued a subpoena for records from JEA, seeking records related to the scuttled attempt to sell the city-owned utility.

The subpoena, first reported by the Florida Times-Union, was issued Tuesday.

It asks for copies of emails, text messages and documents from JEA’s senior leadership team regarding efforts to put the utility up for sale, along with those surrounding a controversial bonus plan that could have financially benefited utility executives.

DOCUMENT: Read a copy of the federal subpoena issued to JEA

The performance unit plan, or PUP, would have acted like a stock purchase plan. As City Council Auditor Kyle Billy found, it was uncapped and had the potential to award millions to investors in the event of a sale of JEA.

The subpoena includes two requests to Mayor Lenny Curry’s office: one for all records of any contact between the mayor’s office and the JEA team, and the second for records of usage of an app called Confide by former CEO Aaron Zahn, lobbyists and Curry’s office.

On Thursday, Curry said he had never heard of the Confide app, which allows users to discreetly send encrypted messages without worrying about their contents being saved, stored or shared.

I asked the Mayor if he knew about the app Confide and if he has ever used it to communicate about city business. He responded that he’s never heard of the app. @wjxt4 — Kelly Wiley (@KellyWileyNews) April 23, 2020

Among other things, the subpoena’s requests focus on specific JEA executives including Zahn, interim Chief Executive Officer Melissa Dykes, Chief Administrative Officer Herschel Vinyard and former Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher.

RELATED: 22 subpoenas issued in City Council investigation of JEA

The federal investigation is separate from a Jacksonville City Council probe spearheaded by Council Member Rory Diamond, a former federal prosecutor. Diamond told News4Jax on Thursday that it’s clear the federal subpoena is zeroing in on JEA’s senior leadership team.

“They were all knowledgeable about this,” Diamond said. “I’ve seen the documents that show they knew about the PUP. I think they will all be held accountable.”

The PUP, as it is commonly known, never came to fruition in part because it didn’t stand up to public scrutiny once the City Council began raising questions about how it was set up.

RELATED: Councilman calls attempt to sell JEA ‘swindle’ based on ‘biggest lie’ in city history

JEA’s board of directors formally voted in December 2019 to end discussions of a sale of the utility in response to public backlash shortly after Zahn was removed from power.

View the subpoena below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.