Nights of Lights prepares to return to nation’s oldest city in wake of Nicole

Nights of Lights will illuminate St. Augustine starting this weekend despite damage caused by Nicole. News4JAX Reporter Joe McLean tells us that there were concerns Nicole would mean lights out for the yearly tradition.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Just days before St. Augustine was ready to turn on 3 million lights for the annual Nights of Lights illumination, Tropical Storm Nicole hit and caused flooding, road closures and temporarily took out power to parts of the downtown area.

Officials had concerns that they would have to cancel this year’s event.

The city of St. Augustine called in a team of electricians Monday to go over the wiring and make sure it’s safe for its highly anticipated 29th annual tradition.

The city says the event will go on as planned and Nights of Lights will illuminate the nation’s oldest city, brightening 20 blocks of the historic district, despite the damage caused by Tropical Storm Nicole.

But if that changes, they’ll post a notice on the city’s website and social media pages.

RELATED: Free family fun: Save big during ‘Kids Free November’

The 2022-2023 Nights of Lights will take place every evening from Nov. 19 to Jan. 31, 2023, the City of St. Augustine reports.

#NightsOfLights is just around the corner and City crews are busy preparing! If you see them out and about, please be sure to drive slowly and carefully. #CityStAug pic.twitter.com/JNSuDZySCF — City of St. Augustine (@CityStAug) October 26, 2022

The city will turn into a dazzling holiday display and there will be trolley rides, caroling and smaller events to get you into the holiday spirit.

The festival will kick off with “Light-Up! Night” on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. The City of St. Augustine is offering free park & ride shuttles on Light-Up! Night, Thanksgiving weekend, the first three Saturdays in December, and during the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Click here for more information.