City workers sent to remove numerous dogs from Northside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services served an arrest warrant Wednesday at a home on the Northside, and a city spokesperson said it expects nearly 20 dogs to be removed.

The home is on Castle Boulevard. Records show the owner has been cited previously for keeping animals in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. He was arrested in 2021 and accused of confining animals without sufficient food and water.

Records show that charge was dropped, but the city filed a petition to remove the mistreated animals. The owner defaulted on the petition, and on Wednesday, the city acted to remove the animals.

Previous charges were misdemeanors, and News4JAX does not typically name people facing misdemeanor charges. News4JAX is working to obtain the charges related to Wednesday’s arrest.