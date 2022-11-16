Hearing continues as man claims ‘stand your ground’ defense in fatal St. Augustine shooting

Attorneys for Luis Casado, the man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a St. Augustine bar last year, will continue presenting their case. Casado's attorneys are trying to get the charge dropped, saying their client acted in self-defense.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A day after crucial surveillance video from a St. Augustine bar was shown in court, a hearing will continue Wednesday to determine whether a manslaughter charge should be dropped in the May 2021 shooting death of Adam Amoia.

Attorneys for Luis Casado, 31, are claiming a “stand-your-ground” defense in the deadly shooting outside the Dos Gatos bar in Downtown St. Augustine, which is now closed.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, and in court Tuesday, video from before, during and after the moment Casado shot and killed Amoia was shown.

Bars and restaurants were beginning to close, and Casado is seen walking out of the bar, then seen standing and talking to another man, identified as Amoia, who was standing with friends.

RELATED: Prosecutors release video of deadly St. Augustine shooting as attorney calls for ‘stand your ground’ hearing

A couple of minutes later, Casado is seen closer to Amoia and Amoia’s friends. Next, Amoia’s friend, identified as Felix Ramos Santiago, gets Casado’s attention. Amoia is still standing against the wall.

Casado and Santiago are seen laughing with each other.

Casado’s stand-your-ground petition said the conversation “was of no real significance and certainly nothing threatening.”

Approximately three minutes later, Amoia and Casado are talking to each other. Then things escalate.

The petition says that Amoia and Santiago “began to suddenly and in concert violently attack” Casado “for no apparent reason.”

The petition says that “Amoia, drunk and leaning on the wall, suddenly became aggressive and insisted that Mr. Casado leave immediately,” even though Casado “did nothing to incite rudeness or violence.”

The petition says that before Casado had a chance to “make sense of Mr. Amoia’s bizarre request,” Amoia shoved him, then hit him in the face, knocking off his glasses, rendering Casado legally blind.

It states Santiago then punched Casado and Amoia followed that by hitting Casado four more times in the face when Casado “found himself forced up against a wall.”

In the video, Amoia and Santiago slap Casado. Casado’s glasses fly off his face. Amoia continues to slap Casado.

The petition says that after Amoia hit Casado two more times, “he was afraid for his life and shot his firearm to prevent serious bodily injury or even death.”

The video shows Casado pull out his gun and shooting at Amoia, who runs away. Casado is also charged with carrying a firearm in a prohibited place.

In the video, Casado stands with his hands in his pockets and leans against a wall. Minutes later, police arrive and Casado is taken into custody.

Casado’s defense attorneys say the video shows Casado was acting in self-defense, but the state says Casado should have stopped shooting once Amoia ran away.

The stand-your-ground petition points out the sequence took 15 seconds, and Casado’s lawyer notes that his client has no prior criminal history, but that both Amoia and Santiago do.

Testimony continued Tuesday in a hearing for a man accused of manslaughter in the death of another man outside a bar in St. Augustine.

State rests

Evidence revealed both men had been drinking leading up to the shooting.

Dr. James Fulcher, the chief medical examiner for District 7, said he determined Amoia had alcohol and hydrocodone in his system. Amoia’s blood alcohol concentration level was .266, more than three times the legal limit for driving in Florida.

Witness Jenna Smith said she served Casado at a bar before he went to Dos Gatos in St. Augustine, testifying he was served four beers.

During cross-examination, the defense asked if it was true that when he left the bar there were no signs of intoxication.

“Not that I was aware of,” Smith told the court.

All of the witnesses testified that neither man appeared drunk. Before the shooting, both men were seen inside Dos Gatos and there was no conflict.

During testimony Tuesday, the court learned Casado, who worked security and valet at a hotel, had gotten off work that night after working 30 days straight. Casado has a concealed-carry permit for his gun and was allowed to have it on him outside.

The state rested its case Tuesday.

Witnesses testify

Testimony in the stand-your-ground hearing began Monday with Cpl. Eric Yarborough of the St. Augustine Police Department. Yarborough arrived to find Amoia lying on the ground shot and Casado standing on the sidewalk with his gun.

Casado explained why he shot Amoia.

“He hit me four times. I shot him,” Casado said in bodycam footage. “Self-defense. It was self-defense.”

Marilyn Butts, a crime scene technician, captured evidence from the shooting. Among the evidence: Shell casings, Casado’s glasses that were knocked off his face when he was hit, and his gun.

The next three witnesses Monday — Allison Seanard, Makayla Pomarzynski and Ryan Winland — all testified to seeing or hearing the shooting but said they did not know all the details of what led up to it.

“I thought it was like horseplay,” Seanard said. “I did see someone slap someone, it was like an open contact situation. But I did see someone from the group of boys -- I saw a group of boys hit or made contact with the individual and he may have backed up. And then nothing else occurred and then there was a gun and chaos ensued.”

The final witness of the day, Michael Britton, was working at Dos Gatos in St. Augustine and testified that Casado was becoming aggressive outside and that Amoia tried to make him leave.

“Adam steps up, kind of like, turns him by the shoulders to like, ‘Alright buddy. It’s time for you to go, alright, f-off,’ and then he turns around and now this is where he’s acting bold and stepping in people’s personal spaces,” Britton said.

During cross-examination, the defense said it was Amoia and another friend who instigated the fight and attacked Casado first.

Attorney: “Did you see Mr. Casado after these two hits ... did you see him start to back up?”

Britton: “Uh, I don’t remember, but I would say so, yes.”

Attorney: “Do you remember his hand being in the air?”

Britton: “No.”

Attorney: “Do you remember anyone trying to stop Mr. Amoia?”

Britton: “No.”

Attorney: “Did you try to stop him?”

Britton: “No.”

Attorney: “Did you even yell anything, ‘Don’t do that?’”

Britton: “No.”

Attorney: “Did any of these guys here in exhibit one try to stop it?”

Britton: “No.”

Attorney: “Did any of them yell, ‘Please don’t do that?’”

Britton: “No.”

Attorney: “Everyone just watched.”

Britton: “Yup.”

The hearing is expected to last until Thursday. It’s unclear if Casado will take the stand.