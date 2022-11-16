‘Yahtzee!! We’re full’: Text messages shed light on conversations between officials before migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard

The News4JAX I-TEAM on Wednesday obtained new text messages and videos related to the controversial relocation of more than 50 migrants who were flown from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard on private flights.

The new information gives insight into how intimately involved Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration was in coordinating the flights, which some have called a political stunt.

In one of the videos, a Venezuelan migrant records himself on his cellphone while en route to the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Just hours before, the migrants are seen here boarding two private planes in what would be a surprise visit to people in Massachusetts.

A federal judge ordered DeSantis’ administration to release text messages that reveal a high level of coordination and planning between his administration and a migrant flight recruiter.

According to the texts, Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, was working with a flight coordinator named Perla Huerta nearly a month before the Sept. 14 flight.

As early as Aug. 17, Huerta writes about seeking out potential migrants in South Florida for the flight, writing to Keefe, saying:

“there’s a bus going to Miami that sold out and a few other sold out. Gonna see how many folks are there.”

Weeks later, Huerta messages Keefe again, this time in celebratory writing:

“Yahtzee!! We’re full.”

The text refers to the number of migrants the private jets could accommodate.

After the flight carrying 50 migrants landed in Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, Huerta writes:

“Victory Arms for You!!! Thank you for this opportunity and support.”

Keefe responds, saying: “Thank you for all, Perla!!! Let’s drive !! Salute to you. Larry.”

The texts reveal both Huerta and Keefe also took a trip to Texas in August to meet with an official at the Texas Department of Emergency Management. A text shows they staked out migrants at two Texas locations, including a gas station and a church.

On Aug. 17, Huerta writes:

“Churches were already empty. Went by transportation office but the van that dropped them off was not there.”

The next day, Huerta returns to the church, texting:

“Only 2 stragglers with tickets from the church.”

Also writing:

“On a separate note, do you know where refugees hang out in between waiting on greyhound or flights out? How do they get to the airport and greyhound.”

According to the state records, two planes took off from San Antonio, Texas, and went to an airport in Crestview, Florida. From there, one plane went to Spartanburg, South Carolina, and then to Martha’s Vineyard. The other plane traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, and then to Martha’s Vineyard.

While state officials in Texas and Florida had been planning the flight for weeks, state and local officials in Massachusetts were caught off guard.

A Texas sheriff alleged the Venezuelan migrants were lured to board the flights. And a federal class action lawsuit has also been filed in Boston, on behalf of the migrants alleging a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme.”

DeSantis’ office did not comment on the release of the text messages, but DeSantis said previously that he took the action to call attention to Biden’s border security policies. Records reveal the price tag for the flights are more than $1.5 million.