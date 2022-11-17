$5.99 Denny’s T-shirt will get you free breakfast every day for a year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This may be the best Black Friday deal we have seen so far this year — if one is lucky enough to nab it.

Denny’s will soon be selling a T-shirt — the first of its kind — dubbed “The Everyday Value Tee.” The shirt is a wearable coupon that gives you an “Everyday Value Slam” free every single day. That’s right, 365 free Everyday Value Slams.

That’s a $2,186 value for only $5.99. The catch? Denny’s is only selling 150 shirts.

The shirt will be on sale on Nov. 25 starting at 12 a.m. We can foresee the shirts selling out quickly, so mark your calendar!

It appears all area Denny’s locations in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be participating. Click here for a list of non-participating Denny’s locations. Click here for more information.

The Everyday Value Slam features eggs and two bacon strips or sausage links, included with guests’ choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

1 shirt. 365 free Everyday Value Slams. Mark your calendars: the Everyday Value Tee drops 11.25 on https://t.co/4DtEsngqAo pic.twitter.com/xEvT7j3TGq — Denny’s (@DennysDiner) November 16, 2022