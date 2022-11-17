Family of U.S. Coast Guard member killed in shooting to speak in court today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a local U.S. Coast Guard member, who was shot and killed in 2021, will share today how her death has affected their lives when they give impact statements during her killer’s sentencing hearing in Duval County court.

Tyree Parker pleaded guilty in July to charges of second-degree murder and armed burglary in the killing of Caroline Schollaert. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Parker faces a minimum of 25 years in prison with the plea.

Schollaert confronted Parker as he was breaking into cars outside her home in Riverside in August 2021. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 911 dispatcher was on the line when Parker shot Schollaert and ran off.

Schollaert was found unconscious in her driveway and was rushed to a hospital by first responders but later died. She was 27. Days earlier, her fiancé had asked for her hand in marriage.

“I won’t be able to walk her down the aisle. I won’t be able to see her grow,” her father, Pat Schollaert, told News4JAX previously. “Not only did he rob me, he robbed her fiancé, my wife, her brother, her family.”

Several pieces of evidence, including surveillance video, were recorded near the scene that linked Parker to the crime. The Sheriff’s Office said he used a gun that had been reported stolen about a week before.

“It’s not a surprise,” Pat Schollaert said. “I knew the evidence was overwhelming against him. I guess it was a relief that he’s finally coming to the end of his line and really doesn’t have many other options.”

Caroline Schollaert was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron and was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the department for about three years.

Pat Schollaert said his daughter always rooted for the underdog and advocated for women in the military. He is hoping for the maximum sentence for Parker.

Court records show the court has set aside at least two hours for the hearing on Thursday, which will begin at 2 p.m.

News4JAX will update this story as we learn more.