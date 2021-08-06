Murder victim described as ‘caring woman who put others first’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 27-year-old woman who was shot and killed outside her Riverside home before dawn Tuesday when police said she startled a man breaking into her car is being remembered for her determination and her spirit of helping others.

Caroline Schollaert was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron.

RELATED: Police looking for man who may have information about woman’s killing

“She was a caring person who never gave up and put others first,” said Chris Gagliardi, captain of Indian Neck Pine Orchard Company 9 with the Branford Fire Department.

Gagliardi said Schollaert was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the department for about three years. Bunting honoring her is draped outside the firehouse.

Ad

She decided she was going to join up and dedicate more time to help out the community,” he said.

He remembers Schollaert as strong, determined, motivated -- someone who never gave up.

“I know the USCG took a lot of her time, which held her up to better herself in the fire department, but she was able to fill in little time she had, respond to ER incidents, every Monday night she attended our meetings or drills,” Gagliardi said.

“She made everyone a better person,” Gagliardi added.