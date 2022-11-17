Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey announces retirement as T.K. Waters prepares to take over agency on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey is set to step down as Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters prepares to take over the agency on Sunday.

On Thursday, Ivey announced he will retire from the Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ivey as interim sheriff from undersheriff back in June after Sheriff Mike Williams resigned amid controversy surrounding his residency.

Waters, a Republican, was elected last week after clinching victory over his opponent, Democrat Lakesha Burton, with 55% of the vote.

“It’s time to get to work,” Waters told his supporters. “We’re going to take care of the people in our city, because it’s absolutely the best city in the entire world.”