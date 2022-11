A woman is dead after her SUV flipped Wednesday night in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers say the 50-year-old woman went off the road on State Road 20 east of Wippletree Road in Interlachen. When she tried to get the vehicle back on the road it flipped.

The woman died.

Three children were also in the SUV; one is in critical condition and the other two have serious injuries.