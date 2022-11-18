59º

‘Be a hero, adopt a pet’: Animal Care & Protective Services to host free dog adoption event at Legends Center

‘Superhero Dog Adoption Event’ to be held Saturday

Staff, News4JAX

Animal Care and Protective Services will host a free dog adoption event Saturday at the Legends Center (City of Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services will host a free dog adoption event Saturday at the Legends Center.

It will be the first adoption event at the Legends Center, located at 5130 Soutel Drive, and the city promises it will be “legendary!”

Saturday’s “Superhero Dog Adoption Event” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city said all dogs will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and leave with a year supply of flea and tick prevention collars. City license fee may apply, according to the city.

“Be a hero, adopt a pet!” the city urges.

