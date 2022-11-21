JEA warns of uptick in reports of scammers targeting customers, threatening to disconnect utility services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA reports an uptick in reports of scammers targeting customers with threats to disconnect their utility services.

According to the city-owned utility, phone scammers are posing as JEA representatives, calling from numbers starting with the 665 JEA prefix through caller ID spoofing snf threatening to disconnect services unless payment is made within 30 minutes through a mobile payment service.

JEA wants to remind customers that it does not request personal information or instant payments by gift cards over the phone. JEA also does not call after business hours, as some of these callers reportedly have.

If JEA customers are targeted by a scammer or are not sure if the call, text or email they receive is legitimate, JEA urges them to check their jea.com account or call 904-665-6000 and use the automated service to check their balance.

The utility also encourage customers to familiarize themselves with these tips: