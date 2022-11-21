Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly May shooting on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of a man on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were dispatched to a residence on Jammes Road on May 9. The Sheriff’s Office said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene, finding a 21-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Through investigative efforts, the Sheriff’s Office said, a person of interest was identified as Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip and later identified as a suspect. He was located in Atlanta, Georgia, and apprehended, police said.

Police said Rivera-Phillip was returned to Jacksonville and arrested for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.