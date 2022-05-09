Foul play suspected in man’s death on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for help from the public as it investigates the death of a man, who was found unresponsive Monday afternoon in an apartment on Jammes Road.

According to Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the residence at approximately 3 p.m. He said the man suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

“We are treating this death as suspicious with foul play suspected,” Cayenne explained.

It’s unclear how long the man had been there before police arrived.

Cayenne asked anyone with additional information to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.