Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.

According to JSO, employees told police that a man approached the counter, showed a note demanding money and said he had a gun.

“Out of fear,” police said, an employee complied and then handed over an unknown amount of cash.

The man then left the business on foot, police said.

Police added that there was “one other customer in the bank” at the time and that no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).