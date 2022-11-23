Programming Note: Abbreviated Thanksgiving newscast & how to watch America’s Thanksgiving Parade

America’s Thanksgiving Parade on The Local Station from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have a programming note for our viewers.

News4JAX will have an abbreviated newscast schedule on Thanksgiving Day — Nov. 24 — to give our staff more time with their families.

The Morning Show will air on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Then, News4JAX will be back for the evening news from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On Thursday, when The Morning Show ends at 9 a.m. we will be broadcasting America’s Thanksgiving Parade live from Detroit.

News4JAX will be back to our regular newscast schedule on Friday.