As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville

Some Florida Republican lawmakers are looking for the state to change “Resign to run” laws so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president without resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to pass a “Resign to run” law.

Curry is asking Jacksonville voters to institute a law that would force local politicians to resign from their current post when they qualify to run for a new elected position.

“I think in Jacksonville we’ve seen too many times where politicians bounce from one office to the other from city council to constitutional offices to state legislature. While there are many good people that have served their entire career in elected office, I really think “resign to run” is a good thing to do,” Curry said.

While Curry hasn’t endorsed any mayoral candidates in the 2023 election, News4JAX crews spotted him at the campaign announcement for Republican Daniel Davis, head of the Chamber of Commerce. Davis would not have to resign from his position to run. However, two other republican city council members -- Leanna Cumber and Al Ferraro -- would have to.

Cumber responded to Curry in a tweet.

The Mayor filed a bill saying candidates should “resign to run.” He extols how important it is for candidates to “return to private life.” Using the Mayor’s logic, he's suggesting @RonDeSantisFL should resign if he runs for higher office. I don’t agree. https://t.co/xAqUaNZg44 — LeAnna Cumber (@LeAnnaCumber) November 18, 2022

On the other hand, state republicans like House Speaker Paul Renner have started showing up in headlines saying that changing state law like “Resign to run” could be a “good idea” to allow DeSantis to run for president and keep his job as governor.

Curry has responded to this distinction between state and Florida “Resign to run” laws in a op-ed he wrote for Florida Politics:

“My proposal is focused on the level of government most impactful to Jacksonville, local offices here. Jacksonville is unique as a consolidated government that is governed by a state-adopted charter. While I would prefer that the voters be voting on a direct and explicit change to our charter, there are questions raised by decades-old legal opinions that might challenge this proposal without statutory changes in Tallahassee.”

Curry also emphasized that it is not his choice on what Jacksonville should do. He wants to present the information to the voters so they can decide in the end.