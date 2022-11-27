Friends say woman found dead after ‘domestic dispute’ was Jacksonville mother of 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman died Friday night in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood in what police called a “domestic dispute.”

Friends on Sunday told News4JAX her name was Velvet Brown-Anderson. She left behind two children.

The father of one of Anderson’s daughters spoke to News4JAX and said she didn’t deserve to die. He wants justice for his daughters’ mother now.

Police said she was found dead at a home off Katanga Drive on Friday afternoon.

“Nobody deserves to die like this,” Roger Wright said. “We share a daughter together I’m going to be a voice for my daughter.”

Wright said Brown-Anderson was married to a man for about nine years.

News4JAX is not revealing his identity because this case is still under investigation and he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Wright said he was the man that police said was at the home with Anderson when she died.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man called the police Friday afternoon and was identified as the suspect and a person of interest involved in the woman’s death.

“They have a long history of domestic violence,” Wright said. “It’s a very toxic relationship.”

But as of right now Wright says he’s not been charged.

Friend Tamra Jordan said Brown-Anderson was “so sweet.”

“We had PE classes together we would sit around and laugh. She was humble,” Jordan said.

Jordan went to high school with Brown-Anderson and said the two remained close throughout the years.

Jordan said Brown-Anderson would confide in her about her relationship.

“I was also hearing they were having problems here and there, arguing a lot,” Jordan said.

Investigators said they believe her death was an incident of domestic violence.

Her family said her husband is not in jail right now the investigation is still ongoing.

News4JAX spoke to the husband of Brown-Anderson on Sunday and he said he does not want to comment on what happened Friday when his wife died.