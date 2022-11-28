2 men arrested in connection to Walmart evacuation, temporary closure on Jacksonville’s Westside

The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. According to at least one witness, around 4 p.m., about a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol cars, swarmed the parking lot and then officers on foot with K9s went into the Walmart.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were arrested after the Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity.

According to an arrest report, the pursuit started when Daevon Walker, 20, was spotted driving a black Chevrolet Camaro recklessly after leaving a gas station on 103rd Street. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it tried to pull him over near the intersection of 103rd Street and Firestone Road, but he led them on a chase, passing through several stop signs and driving the wrong way on the road, which was a hazard to other drivers’ safety, so police stopped the pursuit.

A few minutes later, police were then notified about a crash on Collins Road right in front of the Walmart. After the crash, Walker and Zion Wallace, 20, ran inside the store and police followed.

Police investigate a crash on Collins Road (WJXT)

According to witnesses around 4 p.m., about a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including JSO and Florida Highway Patrol cars, swarmed the parking lot and then officers on foot with K9s went into the Walmart.

Witnesses said they saw police chasing someone in the store and an announcement was made for shoppers to leave the store immediately.

The two men tried to leave the store, but police caught Wallace near the front door and found Walker on I-295.

Walker was arrested and charged with reckless driving, resisting police and hit and run. Wallace was arrested and charged with armed possession of prescription drugs and resisting arrest.

Police said there was no active threat to the store, though Wallace was found with a gun.