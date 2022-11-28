Early voting in Senate runoff race now underway in all Georgia counties

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Early voting is now statewide in Georgia ahead of next month’s Senate runoff election between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Election officials and voting groups are urging voters to go to the polls in person, instead of sending absentee ballots by mail to ensure that their vote is counted.

Some counties in Georgia started early voting on Saturday, including Ware County. One site saw hundreds of voters on Saturday, according to the Ware County Supervisor of Elections.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reported that at least 70,000 people voted Saturday. The first Saturday of early voting for the general election drew 79,682 people.

Republicans and Democrats have fought over whether early voting should have been allowed Saturday. Democrats wanted the extra day, while Republicans were against it. Several Republican groups including the Republican National Committee filed lawsuits to stop early voting on Saturday, but the appeals court rejected the lawsuits.

All Georgia counties will offer early voting Monday through Friday.

Early voting hours in Ware County will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2.

Glynn County will have early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2, at three locations: Board of Elections, SSI Fire Station No. 2 and the Ballard Community Building.

Charlton County’s early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2, at the Elections Office in Folkston.

Camden County offers advance in-person early voting at two locations:

Camden County Annex Building (107 N. Gross Road in Kingsland)

Monday, Nov. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Three Rivers Church (101 Miller St. in St. Marys)

Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in all local counties is Monday, Nov. 28.

The special election is Tuesday, Dec. 6.