Early voting to begin for Georgia Senate runoff despite Republican efforts to stop polls from opening Saturday

GEORGIA – Early voting will begin Saturday in several Georgia counties for the runoff between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Most Georgia counties, however, won’t start voting until Monday. The only county in southeast Georgia to start voting tomorrow is Ware County.

Neither Warnock nor Walker attained 50% of the vote for Georgia U.S. senator during the Nov. 8 election. Therefore, under Georgia law, they are required to go forward with a runoff on Dec. 6.

In the past couple of weeks, Republicans and Democrats have fought over whether early voting should be allowed on Nov. 26, with Democrats wanting the extra day while Republicans were against it.

Several Republican groups including the Republican National Committee filed lawsuits to stop early voting on Saturday, but the appeals court rejected the lawsuits.

There was some confusion as a result of the appeals court’s ruling because Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger already told counties they could not hold early voting on Saturday, which resulted in only 10 counties having early voting on Saturday.

Republican groups have said those 10 counties are all Democratic-leaning counties.

Polls in Ware County are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Monday, Glynn and Charlton counties polls will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Glynn.