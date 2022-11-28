Man charged with animal cruelty in Springfield cat death, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a cat in the Springfield neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Blake Miles, 35, was arrested Sunday on the third-degree felony charge, Duval County jail records show. According to jail records, he also faces a misdemeanor charge of petit theft

Beginning in mid-November, JSO said, it began receiving phone calls related to missing and/or dead cats. The Sheriff’s Office said officers assigned to the Springfield area responded to multiple calls over a couple of weeks.

“As a result of the complaints, and seeing a pattern developing in the area, officers immediately began canvassing the known areas of the reported incidents attempting to put a name to the face of the potential suspect,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Police said that they eventually identified Miles as the suspect and that an arrest warrant was sought.

JSO confirmed to News4JAX that Miles is charged with animal cruelty in one cat death in Springfield.

Neighbors have told News4JAX that more than 20 cats are missing, but police said Monday that they continue to follow up on other similar reported cases in the area, “as they work to identify if the suspect is the same or if there could be others involved.”