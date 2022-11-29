Clay County proposes impact fee for builders to keep up with demand, help fund new developments

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County commissioners are considering introducing a new fee that will affect builders for every new home that’s constructed as a way to raise money for developments such as roads, fire stations and sheriff’s offices.

The city commission met Monday to hear the purposed plan to implement impact fees, which would be placed on top of other current fees.

Right now, when a new development is built, the county charges mobility fees for people who use new roads. However, that fee isn’t raising enough money to keep up with the demand.

Residents have expressed their frustrations with the rise in new developments.

Gary Fugelstad is not happy with the new subdivision that was recently built down the street from his home. He said the subdivision has caused regular floodwaters to be pushed onto his road.

“It’s gotten worse since they put the new subdivision in,” Fugelstad said.

The solution to this issue isn’t as simple as builders paying more money because the price hike could possibly be passed on to new home buyers.

Other residents are also concerned about the impact fees.

“Something has to be done, push comes to shove, something has to be done for it,” resident Wylie said.

There are also concerns that the impact fees could only pay for future construction, but won’t fix existing problems in the county.

“I don’t question the need for it, especially in fire rescue and sheriff’s department needs,” County Commission Chair Betsy Condon said. “I think I’m a little concerned that a couple years ago we were talking about we needed 100 deputies, and we haven’t made that number.”

The next city commission meeting is Dec. 13.

Read the Clay County Development Impact Fee Study below: