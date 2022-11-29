58º

Man found dead in car after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

Scene of a deadly shooting in the Longbranch neighborhood. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the Longbranch neighborhood.

A man was found shot inside a car along East 21st Street around midnight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man in his late 30s was shot at least once. JSO said stray bullets hit the nearby Sanctuary apartments.

JSO said it doesn’t know what led up to the shooting and has no suspects, but was talking with witnesses.

JSO said the man was taken to the medical examiner’s office where a full autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO.

