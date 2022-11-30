Additional charges filed against DCPS custodian accused of child sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has filed additional charges against a Duval County Public Schools custodian accused of child sexual battery.

Wayne Williams, 62, was arrested on Nov. 8 on three counts of capital sexual battery against a victim less than age 12, two counts of sexual battery against a victim less than 16 years old and one count of kidnapping.

In addition, according to Duval County court records, Williams now faces two more counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and one count each of showing obscene materials to a minor.

At Williams’ arraignment on Wednesday, his lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

His attorney also filed a bond motion, which will be heard on Dec. 12.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Williams remained in the Duval County jail, where he is being held without bond.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 15 announced the arrest of Williams, a 30-year employee at DCPS.

“While the initial allegations against the suspect did not include any students, as the investigation progressed, the detective learned there were highly questionable and likely criminal interactions between the suspect and students at some of these schools,” Lt. Jacob Vorpahl, with the JSO Special Assault Unit, said at a news conference that day announcing the arrest. “To our knowledge, this was the first time the suspect was accused of sexually battering a child, however, from information we have been able to obtain thus far by interviewing multiple people, there are indications that the suspect has been engaged in this type of activity going back as far as the early ‘90s.”

Records show Williams was a custodian at 10 schools in Duval County. Here are his previous work assignments, according to DCPS:

Feb. 1993 – Raines High

Oct. 1995 – Kirby Smith Middle (now named Springfield Middle)

May 2001 – Brentwood Elementary

May 2003 – School Custodial Services

July 2003 – Matthew Gilbert Middle

Oct. 2004 – Louis Sheffield Elementary

Aug. 2005 – Workers’ compensation

Sept. 2005 – Louis Sheffield Elementary

June 2009 – San Mateo Elementary

Feb. 2012 – Biscayne Elementary

April 2014 – First Coast High

April 2015 – Highlands Elementary

July 2016 – Ramona Boulevard Elementary

Schools where Wayne Williams worked as a janitor (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

DCPS said internal investigations on Williams have been conducted three times prior to his Nov. 8 arrest: