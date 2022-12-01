Attorney for Aiden Fucci files more motions, including exhibit in support of change of venue request

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The lawyer for Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has filed more motions, including supplemental exhibit in support of a motion seeking a change of venue.

There’s also a motion asking the judge to compel the state to provide all information it has regarding mitigating circumstances in the case.

The defense contends the state attorney’s office, which has greater resources than the public defender’s office, is in a better position to “disclose and discover” mitigating circumstances that might be available to Fucci.

The defense does not specify what mitigating circumstances might exist but contends, if the state does not provide the information, Fucci’s right to a fair trial would be violated, as well as his right against cruel and unusual punishment.

Fucci’s attorney says, if the state provides the information on mitigating circumstances, she would be able to “devote more of her time toward developing other aspects of the case which are not discoverable by the state.”

Fucci’s pretrial hearing scheduled for Friday was continued to Dec. 13.

TIMELINE: The investigation into Tristyn Bailey’s disappearance and death

Fucci, now 15, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bailey, his schoolmate. She was found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day last year in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the St. Johns County neighborhood where Bailey also lived. He was arrested in the early morning hours the next day. Home surveillance videos show the two teens walking through the neighborhood and then only Fucci returning home.

Last week, attorneys for Fucci filed a motion, asking for their client to be moved out of the Duval County jail. Then they filed another motion, this one for a change of venue, saying their client cannot get a fair trial in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which encompasses St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Volusia counties. The attorneys also say an impartial jury can’t be found in any of the neighboring counties in the region. One reason they list is pretrial publicity. The attorneys want the trial moved to an alternate Florida county.

Fucci has been in the Duval County jail pending his trial because the jail in St. Johns County does not have a juvenile wing.

A hearing for Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith, is still set for Friday.

Smith is charged with tampering with evidence. Investigators said she washed blood off her son’s blue jeans while he was being questioned.