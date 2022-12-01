Josh Lambo files amended complaint against Jaguars after judge dismisses original suit

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Josh Lambo (4) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo on Tuesday filed an amended complaint against the Jaguars — just a few weeks after a judge dismissed his original lawsuit against the team, in which he accused former head coach Urban Meyer and the team of creating a “hostile work environment.”

Much of the amended complaint reads similarly to the initial document, which makes references to Lambo being kicked by Meyer.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times last winter. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

The new complaint mentions again that Lambo objected, telling Meyer that he was not to kick or strike him again, saying, “Don’t you ever f---ing kick me again!” It says that Meyer responded, “I’m the head ball coach, Il kick you whenever the f--- I want.”

The new complaint claims that, “This comment further demonstrated Defendant’s policy of giving full authority to Mr. Meyer to run the team according to his own coaching tactics and philosophy without oversight, consequence, or limitation, even as to workplace violence.”

It states furthermore, “The comment about being able to kick Mr. Lambo whenever he wanted confirms the existence of a policy or practice of Defendant to allow Mr. Meyer freedom to act with violence if he deemed it necessary or appropriate.”

The lawsuit adds that the 2021 incident involving Meyer and Lambo was not the first complaint relating to Meyer’s use of “physical violence, as a coaching technique, nor was it the last.”

“Multiple former players under Mr. Meyer have made allegations of physical abuse by Mr. Meyer in the press, in online forums, and directly to Plaintiff, and will be material witnesses in this case,” the complaint reads.

Lambo again requests a trial by jury in the complaint.

According to the December 2021 story by the Times, the team acknowledged that Lambo did reach out to their legal department.

“Jaguars legal counsel indeed acknowledged and responded immediately to the query made by Josh Lambo’s agent Friday, August 27, 2021,” the Jaguars said in a previous statement to the Tampa Bay Times. “Counsel offered to speak with Josh, or to assist Josh in speaking with coaching or any other football personnel, if he was comfortable with her sharing the information. Any suggestion otherwise is blatantly false.”

Meyer, according to the Times report, called the story “inaccurate.”

“Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account,” Meyer said. “(General manager) Trent (Baalke) and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best.”

Meyer also denied Lambo’s accusation in late January in an interview out OutKick’s Don’t @ Me.

