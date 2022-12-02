Elf, The Polar Express heading back to theaters

Edward Asner (voice) in The Story of Santa Claus and in person in Elf.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No, we aren’t sitting on a throne of lies — two holiday classics are heading back to the big screen just in time for the holidays.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is bringing big holiday cheer to the silver screen with a limited-run return of Elf and The Polar Express.

Elf is playing in select theaters from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8. You can find showtimes and purchase tickets here.

The holiday spirit doesn’t fade after Elf, we have one more stop, but where?

“Why, to the North Pole of course,” said the conductor. “This is the Polar Express.”

The Polar Express is playing Sunday, December 11, and Wednesday, December 14.

You can find tickets and showtimes by clicking this link.