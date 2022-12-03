Family seeks answers to find St. Johns County man missing for 4 months

Four months have passed since 40-year-old Tyrone Harris was reported missing to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

ST. JOHN COUNTY, Fla. – Four months have passed since 40-year-old Tyrone Harris was reported missing to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office created a missing person flyer a week after his disappearance in August, which instantly started making rounds on social media.

He was last seen on Gilbert Street wearing khaki shorts, a white T-shirt and flip-flops.

His sister, Erica Rickerson, said she knew something was wrong when she found his cellphone at his home.

Tyrone Harris has been missing since August (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

“He’s not that type of person. If he’s going to go somewhere, he’s going to contact either one of my aunties,” Rickerson said.

The family is seeking the community’s help to find answers that can lead to Harris’ whereabouts.

“I don’t know what steps to take. I don’t know who to call, but we need help,” Rickerson said.

The family said they are planning to have a search party in St. Augustine on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. on King Street.

If you have any information regarding Harris’ disappearance or have seen him, contact the SJSO at 904-824-8304 or call 911.