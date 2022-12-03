File reveals new information in 3 previous investigations of DCPS custodian now facing sex charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New records obtained Friday by News4JAX reveal why a former custodian for Duval County Public Schools, who was arrested in November on charges of capital sexual battery and kidnapping, was investigated at least three times while working for the district.

Wayne Williams remained behind bars Friday night. He was arrested Nov. 8 on three counts of capital sexual battery against a victim less than age 12, two counts of sexual battery against a victim less than 16 years old and one count of kidnapping.

Duval County court records revealed this week that Williams now faces two additional counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, and one count each of showing obscene materials to a minor.

The I-TEAM requested Williams’ full personnel file after learning he’d been investigated three different times. News4JAX obtained the file Friday.

It reveals in that Williams was investigated in 2015, when he worked at Highlands Elementary School.

According to the file, a co-worker reported that Williams made sexual comments about students that made her feel very uncomfortable, and that the principal noted that Williams told him earlier in the year that several female students were making sexual advances toward him.

The school found these claims by the co-worker were unfounded.

Three years later, another internal investigation was opened at Ramona Boulevard Elementary School.

The file reveals that a parent reported that the janitor told students in the cafeteria that he would “cut their guts out and make them eat it” and pulled out a tool from his pocket.

Williams received a verbal warning in this case, the record shows.

In 2021, he was investigated a third time and it was at the same elementary school.

According to the file, a mother contacted the school, saying her daughter was asked several times to send nude photos and videos of herself dancing naked to Williams.

The Department of Children and Families was notified, as was as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Williams denied the claims and said he did not have any direct contact with students.

The district ultimately found that there was insufficient credible evidence to support the allegations.

The school district says Williams was moved to a different position where he does not have any contact with students, pending the results of an internal and external investigation.

JSO says the case they’re investigating involved a child, but not one that Williams knew through school.