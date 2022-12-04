Candlelight vigil honors mother of 2 found dead after ‘domestic dispute’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones gathered Sunday evening at Lonnie C. Miller Park in Jacksonville to honor the memory of a 42-year-old mother of two who died last month after what police called a “domestic dispute.”

Her cousins told News4JAX that Velvet Brown-Anderson died on Thanksgiving Day, but her body was not found in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood until that Friday.

Now, her body is being held at the coroner’s office, and until it can be released for a funeral, her family and friends decided a candlelight vigil was the best way to bring the community together to show love for Brown-Anderson, who left behind two children.

Those children will now spend Christmas without their mother.

Police said she was found dead at a home off Katanga Drive the Friday after Thanksgiving. They have not said how she died. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man called the police that Friday and was identified as the suspect and a person of interest involved in the woman’s death.

Roger Wright, the father of one of Brown-Anderson’s daughters, later spoke to News4JAX and identified the man who called the police as her husband of about nine years.

News4JAX is not revealing that man’s identity because this case is still under investigation and he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

News4JAX spoke with the husband later, and he said he does not want to comment on what happened when his wife died.

“Nobody deserves to die like this,” Roger Wright said. “We share a daughter together. I’m going to be a voice for my daughter.”

Investigators said they believe the woman’s death was an incident of domestic violence.

Tamra Jordan went to high school with Brown-Anderson and said the two remained close throughout the years. She said Brown-Anderson was “so sweet.”

“We had PE classes together. We would sit around and laugh. She was humble,” Jordan said.

Jordan said Brown-Anderson would confide in her about her relationship.

“I was also hearing they were having problems here and there, arguing a lot,” Jordan said.

Her family said her husband is not in jail right now, and the investigation is still ongoing.

