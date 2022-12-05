Mayor, sheriff, state attorney to discuss ‘recent violence in Jacksonville’ at 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff T.K. Waters and State Attorney Melissa Nelson will meet Monday evening to discuss recent violence in the Jacksonville area.

The 5 p.m. discussion is scheduled to occur in front of the Police Memorial Building downtown. Additional details were not provided.

News4JAX will attend the news conference. When it happens, you’ll be able to watch live by clicking the photo below.

The discussion comes after a deadly drive-by shooting over the weekend, in which a 13-year-old was killed. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old driver of an SUV and four teenage passengers were stopped at the intersection of Moncrief and New Kings roads, when someone shot the SUV “numerous times.”

The driver was listed in critical condition, and an 11-year-old passenger was in stable condition. The other two teens -- ages 14 and 15 -- were uninjured.